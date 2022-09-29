Short Interest in Kish Bancorp, Inc. (OTCMKTS:KISB) Rises By 100.0%

Kish Bancorp, Inc. (OTCMKTS:KISB – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, an increase of 100.0% from the August 31st total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Kish Bancorp Price Performance

KISB stock traded down $1.01 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $28.50. 6,610 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 712. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $31.64 and its 200-day moving average is $33.44. Kish Bancorp has a 12 month low of $28.50 and a 12 month high of $38.25.

Kish Bancorp Company Profile

Kish Bancorp, Inc, a diversified financial services company, provides various banking products and services primarily in central Pennsylvania and the surrounding areas. Its deposit products include checking, savings, money market, certificates of deposit, individual retirement, and health savings accounts.

