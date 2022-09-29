Short Interest in Kish Bancorp, Inc. (OTCMKTS:KISB) Rises By 100.0%

Kish Bancorp, Inc. (OTCMKTS:KISB – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, an increase of 100.0% from the August 31st total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.
Kish Bancorp Price Performance
KISB stock traded down $1.01 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $28.50. 6,610 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 712. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $31.64 and its 200-day moving average is $33.44. Kish Bancorp has a 12 month low of $28.50 and a 12 month high of $38.25.
Kish Bancorp Company Profile
