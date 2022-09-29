Short Interest in KBC Group NV (OTCMKTS:KBCSY) Rises By 235.6%

KBC Group NV (OTCMKTS:KBCSY – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 29,200 shares, an increase of 235.6% from the August 31st total of 8,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 266,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on KBC Group in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on KBC Group from €67.00 ($68.37) to €64.00 ($65.31) in a research report on Wednesday, September 7th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on KBC Group from €5.90 ($6.02) to €6.40 ($6.53) in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on KBC Group from €73.00 ($74.49) to €63.00 ($64.29) in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, KBC Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $65.62.

Get KBC Group alerts:

KBC Group Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS KBCSY traded up $0.26 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $24.47. 132,443 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 113,999. The firm has a market cap of $20.40 billion, a PE ratio of 7.28, a PEG ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.28. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $25.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is $29.55. KBC Group has a 12 month low of $22.86 and a 12 month high of $49.43.

About KBC Group

KBC Group ( OTCMKTS:KBCSY Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 11th. The company reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $2.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.08 billion. KBC Group had a return on equity of 11.19% and a net margin of 21.94%. On average, equities research analysts expect that KBC Group will post 3.25 EPS for the current year.

(Get Rating)

KBC Group NV, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated bank-insurance services primarily for retail, private banking, small and medium sized enterprises, and mid-cap clients. The company offers demand deposits and savings accounts; home and mortgage loans; consumer finance and SME funding services; credit, investment fund and asset management, and life and non-life insurance; and cash management, payments, trade finance, lease, money market, capital market products, and stockbroking services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for KBC Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KBC Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.