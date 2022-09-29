Short Interest in John Wiley & Sons, Inc. (NYSE:WLY) Expands By 29.5%

John Wiley & Sons, Inc. (NYSE:WLY – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,450,000 shares, a growth of 29.5% from the August 31st total of 1,120,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 248,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 5.8 days. Currently, 3.4% of the shares of the company are sold short.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on WLY shares. CJS Securities upgraded shares of John Wiley & Sons from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 8th. TheStreet lowered shares of John Wiley & Sons from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 7th.
John Wiley & Sons Stock Performance
NYSE WLY traded down $1.24 on Thursday, reaching $38.22. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 287,923 shares, compared to its average volume of 220,490. John Wiley & Sons has a twelve month low of $38.04 and a twelve month high of $58.20. The company has a current ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The company has a market capitalization of $2.13 billion, a PE ratio of 18.70 and a beta of 0.84. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $48.11.
Insider Transactions at John Wiley & Sons
John Wiley & Sons Company Profile
John Wiley & Sons, Inc operates as a research and education company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Research Publishing & Platforms, Academic & Professional Learning, and Education Services. The Research Publishing & Platforms segment offers scientific, technical, medical, and scholarly journals, as well as related content and services to learned societies, individual researchers, other professionals, and academic, corporate, and government libraries.
Featured Articles
