Short Interest in J D Wetherspoon plc (OTCMKTS:JDWPY) Decreases By 90.0%

J D Wetherspoon plc (OTCMKTS:JDWPY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a drop of 90.0% from the August 31st total of 1,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.0 days.

J D Wetherspoon Stock Performance

Shares of JDWPY remained flat at $26.00 during trading hours on Wednesday. The stock had a trading volume of 9 shares, compared to its average volume of 218. J D Wetherspoon has a 52 week low of $26.00 and a 52 week high of $36.89. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $35.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $46.09.

About J D Wetherspoon

J D Wetherspoon plc owns and operates pubs and hotels in the United Kingdom and the Republic of Ireland. It operates 861 pubs and 57 hotels. The company was founded in 1979 and is based in Watford, the United Kingdom.

