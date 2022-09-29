Short Interest in J D Wetherspoon plc (OTCMKTS:JDWPY) Decreases By 90.0%

J D Wetherspoon plc (OTCMKTS:JDWPY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a drop of 90.0% from the August 31st total of 1,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.0 days.
J D Wetherspoon Stock Performance
Shares of JDWPY remained flat at $26.00 during trading hours on Wednesday. The stock had a trading volume of 9 shares, compared to its average volume of 218. J D Wetherspoon has a 52 week low of $26.00 and a 52 week high of $36.89. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $35.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $46.09.
About J D Wetherspoon
