Short Interest in ISS A/S (OTCMKTS:ISSDY) Increases By 100.0%

ISS A/S (OTCMKTS:ISSDY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, an increase of 100.0% from the August 31st total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.0 days.

ISS A/S Stock Performance

ISSDY remained flat at $8.96 during trading on Wednesday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 100 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,144. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $8.85 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.62. ISS A/S has a one year low of $7.25 and a one year high of $10.75.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Bryan, Garnier & Co upgraded ISS A/S from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a 160.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 9th.

ISS A/S Company Profile

ISS A/S provides workplace management and facility services. It offers office, hospital, laboratory, food hygiene, hospitality and events cleaning services; and hospitality, catering, fine dining and event catering, and micro-kitchens and vending services, as well as operates restaurants, pop-up or high street concept stores, coffee bars, and power plants.

