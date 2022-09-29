Short Interest in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Asia ETF (NASDAQ:EEMA) Expands By 210.4%

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Asia ETF (NASDAQ:EEMA – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 14,900 shares, a growth of 210.4% from the August 31st total of 4,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 124,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Asia ETF

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Allstate Corp bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Asia ETF in the 1st quarter worth $6,269,000. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Asia ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $1,105,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Asia ETF by 240.4% in the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,729 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,000 after buying an additional 1,221 shares during the last quarter. MGO One Seven LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Asia ETF by 25.6% in the 2nd quarter. MGO One Seven LLC now owns 3,870 shares of the company’s stock worth $264,000 after buying an additional 790 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Summit Trail Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Asia ETF by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 112,986 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,694,000 after buying an additional 6,142 shares during the last quarter.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Asia ETF Stock Performance

NASDAQ EEMA traded down $1.53 on Thursday, hitting $57.69. The stock had a trading volume of 124,117 shares, compared to its average volume of 97,489. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $65.21 and a 200-day moving average of $68.18. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Asia ETF has a 52-week low of $57.33 and a 52-week high of $88.16.

