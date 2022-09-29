Short Interest in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEI) Expands By 233.3%

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEI – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,830,000 shares, a growth of 233.3% from the August 31st total of 549,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,477,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.2 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of IEI. Tyler Stone Wealth Management raised its stake in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 50.9% during the 1st quarter. Tyler Stone Wealth Management now owns 252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the period. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. now owns 6,022 shares of the company’s stock worth $719,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Signature Securities Group Corporation boosted its holdings in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Signature Securities Group Corporation now owns 2,473 shares of the company’s stock worth $301,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,844 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,175,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lmcg Investments LLC boosted its holdings in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Lmcg Investments LLC now owns 17,797 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,124,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares during the period.

Get iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF alerts:

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of IEI traded down $0.35 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $114.55. 1,488,188 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,737,229. iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $113.30 and a 52 week high of $130.43. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $118.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $119.41.

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF Increases Dividend

About iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 2nd were paid a $0.152 dividend. This represents a $1.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 1st. This is a boost from iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.14.

(Get Rating)

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays 3-7 Year Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 3-7 Year Treasury Bond Index (the Index).

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.