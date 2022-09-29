Short Interest in Invesco DWA Emerging Markets Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PIE) Declines By 99.4%

Invesco DWA Emerging Markets Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PIE – Get Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,200 shares, a decrease of 99.4% from the August 31st total of 352,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 62,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Foresight Capital Management Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Invesco DWA Emerging Markets Momentum ETF during the 1st quarter worth $55,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco DWA Emerging Markets Momentum ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $106,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco DWA Emerging Markets Momentum ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $149,000. Lansing Street Advisors acquired a new stake in Invesco DWA Emerging Markets Momentum ETF during the 1st quarter worth $196,000. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA acquired a new stake in Invesco DWA Emerging Markets Momentum ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $163,000.

Invesco DWA Emerging Markets Momentum ETF Stock Down 0.2 %

NASDAQ PIE traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $16.85. 89,596 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 66,559. Invesco DWA Emerging Markets Momentum ETF has a one year low of $16.58 and a one year high of $26.04. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $18.61 and a 200-day moving average of $20.38.

Invesco DWA Emerging Markets Momentum ETF Increases Dividend

About Invesco DWA Emerging Markets Momentum ETF

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 23rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 20th were paid a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 19th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.07%. This is an increase from Invesco DWA Emerging Markets Momentum ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22.

PowerShares DWA Emerging Markets Technical Leaders Portfolio (the Fund) is based on the Dorsey Wright Emerging Markets Technical Leaders Index (the Index). The Fund normally invest at least 80% of its total assets in securities of emerging economies within Dorsey Wright & Associates’ classification definition, excluding companies listed on a U.S.

