Short Interest in Integrated Rail and Resources Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:IRRX) Expands By 480.0%

Integrated Rail and Resources Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:IRRX – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 20,300 shares, an increase of 480.0% from the August 31st total of 3,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 11,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.7 days.

Integrated Rail and Resources Acquisition Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE:IRRX opened at $10.06 on Thursday. Integrated Rail and Resources Acquisition has a twelve month low of $9.80 and a twelve month high of $10.09. The company’s 50 day moving average is $10.03 and its 200 day moving average is $9.98.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Integrated Rail and Resources Acquisition

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Mizuho Securities USA LLC boosted its stake in shares of Integrated Rail and Resources Acquisition by 534.1% in the first quarter. Mizuho Securities USA LLC now owns 341,615 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,372,000 after buying an additional 287,739 shares during the last quarter. Mint Tower Capital Management B.V. acquired a new position in Integrated Rail and Resources Acquisition in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,605,000. Tuttle Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Integrated Rail and Resources Acquisition by 18.8% in the 1st quarter. Tuttle Capital Management LLC now owns 47,836 shares of the company’s stock worth $314,000 after purchasing an additional 7,559 shares in the last quarter. Karpus Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Integrated Rail and Resources Acquisition by 553.4% during the 1st quarter. Karpus Management Inc. now owns 653,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,481,000 after purchasing an additional 553,350 shares during the period. Finally, Basso Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Integrated Rail and Resources Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $2,896,000. 79.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Integrated Rail and Resources Acquisition Company Profile

Integrated Rail and Resources Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in railroad companies in North America. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Fort Worth, Texas.

