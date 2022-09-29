Short Interest in Husqvarna AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:HUSQF) Increases By 148.4%

Husqvarna AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:HUSQF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 360,900 shares, an increase of 148.4% from the August 31st total of 145,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 26,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 13.7 days.
Husqvarna AB (publ) Stock Down 15.3 %
OTCMKTS HUSQF traded down $1.04 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $5.75. The company had a trading volume of 6,964 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,202. Husqvarna AB has a fifty-two week low of $5.65 and a fifty-two week high of $16.00. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $7.20 and its 200 day moving average is $8.60.
