Short Interest in Husqvarna AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:HUSQF) Increases By 148.4%

Husqvarna AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:HUSQF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 360,900 shares, an increase of 148.4% from the August 31st total of 145,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 26,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 13.7 days.

Husqvarna AB (publ) Stock Down 15.3 %

OTCMKTS HUSQF traded down $1.04 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $5.75. The company had a trading volume of 6,964 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,202. Husqvarna AB has a fifty-two week low of $5.65 and a fifty-two week high of $16.00. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $7.20 and its 200 day moving average is $8.60.

About Husqvarna AB (publ)

Husqvarna AB (publ) produces and sells outdoor power products, watering products, and cutting and surface preparation equipment. It operates through three divisions: Husqvarna Forest & Garden, Gardena, and Husqvarna Construction. The Husqvarna Forest & Garden division offers handheld products, such as chainsaws, brush cutters, trimmers, and leaf blowers; wheeled products, such as front riders and zero-turn mowers; robotic lawn mowers; and accessories and spare parts.

