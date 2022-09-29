Short Interest in Healthier Choices Management Corp. (OTCMKTS:HCMC) Increases By 117.5%

Healthier Choices Management Corp. (OTCMKTS:HCMC – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,800,200 shares, an increase of 117.5% from the August 31st total of 1,287,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 456,866,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Healthier Choices Management Stock Down 50.0 %

HCMC stock traded down $0.00 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $0.00. The company had a trading volume of 132,216,953 shares, compared to its average volume of 347,498,156. Healthier Choices Management has a 12 month low of $0.00 and a 12 month high of $0.00.

Get Healthier Choices Management alerts:

About Healthier Choices Management

(Get Rating)

Read More

Healthier Choices Management Corp. provides e-liquids, vaporizers, and related products. The company operates in two segments, Vapor and Grocery. It offers vaporizers, which are battery-powered products that enable users to inhale nicotine vapor; and Q-Cup, a product that enables consumers to vape concentrates either medicinally or recreationally.

Receive News & Ratings for Healthier Choices Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Healthier Choices Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.