Short Interest in Hammer Technology Holdings (OTCMKTS:HMMR) Decreases By 80.0%

Hammer Technology Holdings (OTCMKTS:HMMR – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,500 shares, a decline of 80.0% from the August 31st total of 42,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 59,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.
Hammer Technology Stock Performance
Shares of HMMR traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $0.34. The stock had a trading volume of 14,693 shares, compared to its average volume of 24,461. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $0.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.49. Hammer Technology has a fifty-two week low of $0.27 and a fifty-two week high of $1.41.
Hammer Technology Company Profile
