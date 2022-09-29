Short Interest in Hammer Technology Holdings (OTCMKTS:HMMR) Decreases By 80.0%

Hammer Technology Holdings (OTCMKTS:HMMR – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,500 shares, a decline of 80.0% from the August 31st total of 42,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 59,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Hammer Technology Stock Performance

Shares of HMMR traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $0.34. The stock had a trading volume of 14,693 shares, compared to its average volume of 24,461. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $0.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.49. Hammer Technology has a fifty-two week low of $0.27 and a fifty-two week high of $1.41.

Hammer Technology Company Profile

Hammer Technology Holdings invests in financial services and wireless technology. The company develops high speed fixed wireless service for residential, small business, and enterprise clients using its wireless fiber platform, Hammer Wireless AIR, as well as mobility networks, such as 4G/LTE; and over-the-top services comprising voice, SMS, collaboration, and hosting services.

