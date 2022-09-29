Short Interest in Grupo México, S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:GMBXF) Grows By 365.6%

Grupo México, S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:GMBXF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,565,000 shares, an increase of 365.6% from the August 31st total of 1,195,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 50,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 109.3 days.

Grupo México stock traded up $0.10 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $3.50. The company had a trading volume of 14,831 shares, compared to its average volume of 30,307. Grupo México has a 1 year low of $3.34 and a 1 year high of $6.13. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $3.86 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.50.

Separately, Bradesco Corretora cut shares of Grupo México from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 21st.

Grupo México, SAB. de C.V. engages in copper production, freight transportation, and infrastructure businesses worldwide. The company operates through Mining, Transportation, and Infrastructure divisions. The Mining division explores for copper, silver, molybdenum, zinc, sulfuric acid, gold, and selenium.

