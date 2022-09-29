Short Interest in Future Health ESG Corp. (NASDAQ:FHLT) Expands By 305.3%

Future Health ESG Corp. (NASDAQ:FHLT – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,700 shares, a growth of 305.3% from the August 31st total of 1,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 31,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Future Health ESG Stock Performance

FHLT stock traded up $0.02 during trading on Thursday, hitting $10.01. The company had a trading volume of 1,210 shares, compared to its average volume of 55,831. Future Health ESG has a 1-year low of $9.75 and a 1-year high of $10.84. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $9.96 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.93.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Future Health ESG

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Centiva Capital LP acquired a new position in Future Health ESG in the 2nd quarter valued at about $102,000. Clear Street LLC acquired a new position in Future Health ESG during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $148,000. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. increased its position in Future Health ESG by 25.6% during the 1st quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 32,896 shares of the company’s stock worth $324,000 after purchasing an additional 6,707 shares during the period. Sculptor Capital LP acquired a new position in Future Health ESG during the 1st quarter worth approximately $492,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in Future Health ESG during the 1st quarter worth approximately $494,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.71% of the company’s stock.

Future Health ESG Company Profile

Future Health ESG Corp. does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to pursue an initial business combination opportunity in the smart health technology sector.

