Short Interest in Euro Tech Holdings Company Limited (NASDAQ:CLWT) Expands By 78.0%

Euro Tech Holdings Company Limited (NASDAQ:CLWT – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 19,400 shares, a growth of 78.0% from the August 31st total of 10,900 shares. Currently, 1.8% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 846,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Euro Tech Trading Up 11.3 %

NASDAQ CLWT traded up $0.14 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $1.36. 34,207 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 17,115. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.49 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.44. Euro Tech has a 1-year low of $1.07 and a 1-year high of $2.65.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on Euro Tech in a research note on Monday. They set a “sell” rating for the company.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Euro Tech

About Euro Tech

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Euro Tech stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in Euro Tech Holdings Company Limited ( NASDAQ:CLWT Get Rating ) by 40.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 96,090 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 27,509 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 1.24% of Euro Tech worth $146,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC. 4.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

(Get Rating)

Euro Tech Holdings Company Limited primarily distributes water treatment equipment, laboratory instruments, analyzers, test kits and related supplies, and power generation equipment to commercial customers, and governmental agencies in Hong Kong and the People's Republic of China. The company operates in two segments, Trading and Manufacturing, and Engineering.

