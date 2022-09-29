Short Interest in Euro Tech Holdings Company Limited (NASDAQ:CLWT) Expands By 78.0%

Euro Tech Holdings Company Limited (NASDAQ:CLWT – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 19,400 shares, a growth of 78.0% from the August 31st total of 10,900 shares. Currently, 1.8% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 846,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.
NASDAQ CLWT traded up $0.14 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $1.36. 34,207 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 17,115. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.49 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.44. Euro Tech has a 1-year low of $1.07 and a 1-year high of $2.65.
Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on Euro Tech in a research note on Monday. They set a “sell” rating for the company.
Euro Tech Holdings Company Limited primarily distributes water treatment equipment, laboratory instruments, analyzers, test kits and related supplies, and power generation equipment to commercial customers, and governmental agencies in Hong Kong and the People's Republic of China. The company operates in two segments, Trading and Manufacturing, and Engineering.
