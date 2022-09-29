Short Interest in Energem Corp. (NASDAQ:ENCP) Declines By 83.8%

Energem Corp. (NASDAQ:ENCP – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,800 shares, a decline of 83.8% from the August 31st total of 11,100 shares. Currently, 0.0% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 32,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Energem Price Performance

NASDAQ ENCP remained flat at $10.14 during trading hours on Thursday. 5,066 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 56,927. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $10.11 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.05. Energem has a 52 week low of $9.87 and a 52 week high of $10.15.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in shares of Energem during the second quarter worth about $103,000. Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Energem during the first quarter worth about $250,000. RiverPark Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Energem during the first quarter worth about $475,000. Cohanzick Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Energem during the first quarter worth about $499,000. Finally, Centiva Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of Energem during the second quarter worth approximately $509,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.43% of the company’s stock.

About Energem

Energem Corp. does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, capital share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. It intends to focus a target business operating in the energy industry.

