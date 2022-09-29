Short Interest in Corazon Capital V838 Monoceros Corp (NASDAQ:CRZN) Expands By 61.1%

Corazon Capital V838 Monoceros Corp (NASDAQ:CRZN – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,900 shares, an increase of 61.1% from the August 31st total of 1,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 25,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Corazon Capital V838 Monoceros Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:CRZN remained flat at $9.89 on Thursday. The stock had a trading volume of 7,311 shares, compared to its average volume of 48,966. The business has a 50-day moving average of $9.86 and a 200 day moving average of $9.81. Corazon Capital V838 Monoceros has a twelve month low of $9.64 and a twelve month high of $9.91.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CRZN. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Corazon Capital V838 Monoceros by 33.6% during the fourth quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 1,001,843 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,778,000 after buying an additional 251,843 shares in the last quarter. Sculptor Capital LP grew its stake in Corazon Capital V838 Monoceros by 52.3% in the 1st quarter. Sculptor Capital LP now owns 913,976 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,912,000 after acquiring an additional 313,976 shares during the period. Aristeia Capital LLC raised its holdings in Corazon Capital V838 Monoceros by 622.6% in the 2nd quarter. Aristeia Capital LLC now owns 573,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,606,000 after acquiring an additional 493,897 shares during the last quarter. Basso Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Corazon Capital V838 Monoceros by 118.6% during the 1st quarter. Basso Capital Management L.P. now owns 322,504 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,144,000 after purchasing an additional 175,000 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE purchased a new position in shares of Corazon Capital V838 Monoceros during the 1st quarter worth $3,126,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.82% of the company’s stock.

About Corazon Capital V838 Monoceros

Corazon Capital V838 Monoceros Corp does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the education, social media and dating, and ecommerce sectors. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Chicago, Illinois.

