Short Interest in Clean Energy Technologies, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CETY) Grows By 254.5%

Clean Energy Technologies, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CETY – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,900 shares, an increase of 254.5% from the August 31st total of 1,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,862,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Clean Energy Technologies Stock Performance

OTCMKTS:CETY traded down $0.00 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $0.04. 301,205 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 567,868. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $0.04 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.04. Clean Energy Technologies has a one year low of $0.02 and a one year high of $0.06.

Clean Energy Technologies Company Profile

Clean Energy Technologies, Inc designs, produces, and markets clean energy products and integrated solutions that focuses on energy efficiency and renewable. The company operates through three segments: Clean Energy Solutions, CETY Europe, and Electronic Manufacturing Business. Its principal product is the Clean Cycle, which generates electricity by recycling wasted heat produced in manufacturing, waste to energy and power generation facilities.

