Short Interest in Churchill Capital Corp VII (NYSE:CVII) Grows By 395.7%

Churchill Capital Corp VII (NYSE:CVII – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 195,300 shares, a growth of 395.7% from the August 31st total of 39,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 863,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days. Currently, 0.1% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Churchill Capital Corp VII Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE CVII traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $9.84. 10,973 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 390,329. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.80 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.78. Churchill Capital Corp VII has a twelve month low of $9.68 and a twelve month high of $9.88.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Churchill Capital Corp VII

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its position in shares of Churchill Capital Corp VII by 10.7% during the 1st quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 200,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,958,000 after purchasing an additional 19,374 shares during the period. Spartan Fund Management Inc. purchased a new position in Churchill Capital Corp VII in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $3,424,000. Havens Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Churchill Capital Corp VII in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $98,000. Karpus Management Inc. boosted its position in Churchill Capital Corp VII by 454.7% in the 1st quarter. Karpus Management Inc. now owns 214,825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,103,000 after buying an additional 176,100 shares during the period. Finally, Diameter Capital Partners LP purchased a new position in Churchill Capital Corp VII in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $3,932,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.84% of the company’s stock.

Churchill Capital Corp VII Company Profile

Churchill Capital Corp VII focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

