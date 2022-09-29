Short Interest in China Southern Airlines Company Limited (NYSE:ZNH) Drops By 19.3%

China Southern Airlines Company Limited (NYSE:ZNH – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,600 shares, a drop of 19.3% from the August 31st total of 5,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 9,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on ZNH shares. Daiwa Capital Markets upgraded China Southern Airlines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 6th. HSBC downgraded China Southern Airlines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 20th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded China Southern Airlines from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 16th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded China Southern Airlines from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold”.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in China Southern Airlines by 55.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 166,503 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $4,830,000 after purchasing an additional 59,104 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of China Southern Airlines in the second quarter valued at approximately $2,744,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of China Southern Airlines by 97.2% in the second quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 56,667 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,639,000 after buying an additional 27,925 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in shares of China Southern Airlines by 22.6% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 41,200 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,177,000 after buying an additional 7,599 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its position in shares of China Southern Airlines by 18.9% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 18,817 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $546,000 after buying an additional 2,996 shares during the last quarter. 0.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

China Southern Airlines Stock Down 4.9 %

China Southern Airlines Company Profile

NYSE ZNH traded down $1.36 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $26.39. 22 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 12,669. The business’s 50-day moving average is $26.90 and its 200-day moving average is $27.35. China Southern Airlines has a twelve month low of $23.50 and a twelve month high of $35.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a current ratio of 0.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.18 and a beta of 1.07.

China Southern Airlines Company Limited offers airline transportation services in the People's Republic of China, Hong Kong, Macau, Taiwan, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Airline Transportation Operations and Other Segments. It offers passenger, cargo, mail delivery, and other extended transportation services.

