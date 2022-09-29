Short Interest in Cardinal Energy Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CRLFF) Grows By 317.4%

Cardinal Energy Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CRLFF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,593,600 shares, an increase of 317.4% from the August 31st total of 381,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 79,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 20.0 days.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on CRLFF. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Cardinal Energy from C$12.25 to C$13.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. CIBC began coverage on shares of Cardinal Energy in a research report on Monday, June 27th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Cardinal Energy from C$9.50 to C$10.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd.

Shares of OTCMKTS:CRLFF traded down $0.06 during trading on Thursday, reaching $5.20. The stock had a trading volume of 16,930 shares, compared to its average volume of 56,856. Cardinal Energy has a 52 week low of $2.83 and a 52 week high of $7.93. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.14.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 17th. Investors of record on Friday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $0.0385 per share. This represents a yield of 8.2%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 29th.

Cardinal Energy Ltd. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and production of crude oil and natural gas in the provinces of Alberta, British Columbia, and Saskatchewan. It has total proved plus probable oil and gas reserves of 110,391 thousand barrels of oil equivalent. Cardinal Energy Ltd. was incorporated in 2010 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

