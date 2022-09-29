Short Interest in Alvopetro Energy Ltd. (OTCMKTS:ALVOF) Drops By 28.0%

Alvopetro Energy Ltd. (OTCMKTS:ALVOF – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 12,100 shares, a decrease of 28.0% from the August 31st total of 16,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 17,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.7 days.

Alvopetro Energy Stock Performance

Shares of ALVOF stock traded up $0.14 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $5.31. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,788 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,957. The company has a 50 day moving average of $5.26 and a 200 day moving average of $4.93. The stock has a market cap of $192.22 million, a PE ratio of 8.90 and a beta of 0.94. Alvopetro Energy has a 12-month low of $3.11 and a 12-month high of $6.53. The company has a current ratio of 2.19, a quick ratio of 2.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

Get Alvopetro Energy alerts:

About Alvopetro Energy

(Get Rating)

Further Reading

Alvopetro Energy Ltd. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of hydrocarbons. As of December 31, 2021, it held interests in the Caburé and Murucututu natural gas assets; two exploration assets comprising Blocks 182 and the western portion of Block 183; and two oil fields, Bom Lugar and Mãe-da-lua, which include 22,166 acres in the Recôncavo basin onshore Brazil.

Receive News & Ratings for Alvopetro Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alvopetro Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.