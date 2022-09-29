Short Interest in ALS Limited (OTCMKTS:CPBLF) Grows By 262.7%

ALS Limited (OTCMKTS:CPBLF – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 64,200 shares, an increase of 262.7% from the August 31st total of 17,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ∞ days.
ALS Price Performance
OTCMKTS:CPBLF remained flat at $7.40 during trading hours on Thursday. ALS has a twelve month low of $7.19 and a twelve month high of $7.40. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $7.40 and its 200 day moving average is $8.28.
About ALS
