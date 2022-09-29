Short Interest in ALS Limited (OTCMKTS:CPBLF) Grows By 262.7%

ALS Limited (OTCMKTS:CPBLF – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 64,200 shares, an increase of 262.7% from the August 31st total of 17,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ∞ days.

ALS Price Performance

OTCMKTS:CPBLF remained flat at $7.40 during trading hours on Thursday. ALS has a twelve month low of $7.19 and a twelve month high of $7.40. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $7.40 and its 200 day moving average is $8.28.

Get ALS alerts:

About ALS

(Get Rating)

Featured Articles

ALS Limited provides professional technical services primarily in the areas of testing, measurement, and inspection in Africa, Asia/Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, North Africa, and the Americas. The company operates through three segments: Life Sciences, Commodities, and Industrial. The Commodities segment offers assaying and analytical testing, and metallurgical services for the mining and mineral exploration companies in geochemistry, metallurgy, inspection, and coal quality streams.

Receive News & Ratings for ALS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ALS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.