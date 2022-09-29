Short Interest in Allspring Utilities and High Income Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:ERH) Grows By 284.2%

Allspring Utilities and High Income Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:ERH – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 14,600 shares, a growth of 284.2% from the August 31st total of 3,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 20,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.7 days.

Allspring Utilities and High Income Fund Stock Performance

ERH traded down $0.28 on Thursday, hitting $10.95. 28,304 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 20,809. Allspring Utilities and High Income Fund has a 52 week low of $10.85 and a 52 week high of $15.00.

Allspring Utilities and High Income Fund Cuts Dividend

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 3rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.0758 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 12th. This represents a $0.91 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.31%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Allspring Utilities and High Income Fund

Allspring Utilities and High Income Fund Company Profile

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ERH. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in shares of Allspring Utilities and High Income Fund by 19.2% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 11,756 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,000 after purchasing an additional 1,896 shares in the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Allspring Utilities and High Income Fund in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Allspring Utilities and High Income Fund in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Allspring Utilities and High Income Fund in the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Allspring Utilities and High Income Fund by 27.0% in the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 21,765 shares of the company’s stock valued at $263,000 after purchasing an additional 4,625 shares in the last quarter.

Allspring Utilities and High Income Fund is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Wells Fargo Funds Management LLC. It is co-managed by Crow Point Partners, LLC and Wells Capital Management Incorporated. The fund invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the United States.

