Short Interest in Allspring Utilities and High Income Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:ERH) Grows By 284.2%

Allspring Utilities and High Income Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:ERH – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 14,600 shares, a growth of 284.2% from the August 31st total of 3,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 20,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.7 days.
Allspring Utilities and High Income Fund Stock Performance
ERH traded down $0.28 on Thursday, hitting $10.95. 28,304 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 20,809. Allspring Utilities and High Income Fund has a 52 week low of $10.85 and a 52 week high of $15.00.
Allspring Utilities and High Income Fund Cuts Dividend
The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 3rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.0758 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 12th. This represents a $0.91 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.31%.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Allspring Utilities and High Income Fund
Allspring Utilities and High Income Fund Company Profile
Allspring Utilities and High Income Fund is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Wells Fargo Funds Management LLC. It is co-managed by Crow Point Partners, LLC and Wells Capital Management Incorporated. The fund invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the United States.
