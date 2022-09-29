Short Interest in Accelerate Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:AAQC) Grows By 117.2%

Accelerate Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:AAQC – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 547,900 shares, an increase of 117.2% from the August 31st total of 252,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 52,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 10.5 days. Currently, 1.4% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AAQC. PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. grew its holdings in Accelerate Acquisition by 6,400.0% during the fourth quarter. PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. now owns 6,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 6,400 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in shares of Accelerate Acquisition in the second quarter valued at approximately $157,000. GAM Holding AG acquired a new position in shares of Accelerate Acquisition in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $327,000. CSS LLC IL acquired a new position in shares of Accelerate Acquisition in the second quarter valued at approximately $366,000. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Accelerate Acquisition in the second quarter valued at approximately $768,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.04% of the company’s stock.

Accelerate Acquisition Price Performance

Shares of AAQC remained flat at $9.81 on Wednesday. 5,796 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 58,510. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.78. Accelerate Acquisition has a twelve month low of $9.68 and a twelve month high of $9.92.

About Accelerate Acquisition

Accelerate Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in industrial, transportation and mobility, consumer, and retail sectors.

