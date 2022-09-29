Shopping Centres Australasia Property Group (ASX:SCP) Insider Purchases A$116,000.00 in Stock

Shopping Centres Australasia Property Group (ASX:SCP – Get Rating) insider Steven (Steve) Crane acquired 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 28th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of A$2.32 ($1.62) per share, for a total transaction of A$116,000.00 ($81,118.88).

Shopping Centres Australasia Property Group Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 44.25, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a current ratio of 0.43.

About Shopping Centres Australasia Property Group

SCA Property Group (SCP) includes two internally managed real estate investment trusts owning a portfolio of quality neighbourhood and sub-regional shopping centres located across Australia. The SCA Property Group invests in shopping centres predominantly anchored by non-discretionary retailers, with long term leases to tenants such as Woolworths Limited, Coles Group Limited and companies in the Wesfarmers Limited group.

