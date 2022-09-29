Shopify (TSE:SHOP) Trading Down 5.3%

Shopify Inc. (TSE:SHOP – Get Rating)’s stock price was down 5.3% on Thursday . The company traded as low as C$37.52 and last traded at C$37.73. Approximately 705,144 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 80% from the average daily volume of 3,449,670 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$39.86.

Shopify Trading Down 5.7 %

The company has a current ratio of 11.17, a quick ratio of 10.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.68. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is C$44.80 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$347.89. The company has a market capitalization of C$47.69 billion and a PE ratio of 209.79.

Insider Activity

In other news, Senior Officer Harley Michael Finkelstein sold 3,198 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$43.03, for a total value of C$137,624.01. Following the sale, the insider now owns 38,783 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$1,669,003.14.

About Shopify

Shopify Inc, a commerce company, provides a commerce platform and services in Canada, the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company's platform enables merchants to displays, manages, markets, and sells its products through various sales channels, including web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, pop-up shops, social media storefronts, native mobile apps, buy buttons, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, fulfill and ship orders, new buyers and build customer relationships, source products, leverage analytics and reporting, manage cash, payments and transactions, and access financing.

