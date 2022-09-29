Shenzhou International Group Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:SHZHY) Short Interest Down 79.4% in September

Shenzhou International Group Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:SHZHY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 19,200 shares, a drop of 79.4% from the August 31st total of 93,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 243,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Shenzhou International Group Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:SHZHY traded up $0.18 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $8.21. 93,963 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 177,681. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.72. Shenzhou International Group has a 1 year low of $7.85 and a 1 year high of $22.90.

Shenzhou International Group Company Profile

Shenzhou International Group Holdings Limited, an investment holding company, engages in manufacturing, processing, and selling knitwear products. It produces and sells sportswear, casual wear, and lingerie wear. The company is also involved in the import and export of commodities; quality check of garments; print and sale of knitwear products; trading and retail businesses; aircraft leasing; and property management and leasing activities.

