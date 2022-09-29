Shenzhou International Group Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:SHZHY) Short Interest Down 79.4% in September

Shenzhou International Group Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:SHZHY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 19,200 shares, a drop of 79.4% from the August 31st total of 93,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 243,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.
Shenzhou International Group Stock Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS:SHZHY traded up $0.18 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $8.21. 93,963 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 177,681. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.72. Shenzhou International Group has a 1 year low of $7.85 and a 1 year high of $22.90.
Shenzhou International Group Company Profile
