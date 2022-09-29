Shenandoah Telecommunications (NASDAQ:SHEN) Hits New 52-Week Low at $17.02

Shenandoah Telecommunications (NASDAQ:SHEN – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $17.02 and last traded at $17.06, with a volume of 613 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $17.83.

Separately, Raymond James lowered shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th.

Shenandoah Telecommunications Stock Down 4.0 %

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $21.46 and its 200-day moving average is $22.10. The firm has a market cap of $856.87 million, a P/E ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 0.37.

In related news, VP Heather K. Tormey sold 2,834 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.45, for a total transaction of $60,789.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . 4.04% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications in the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Copeland Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Shenandoah Telecommunications during the 1st quarter worth about $37,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Shenandoah Telecommunications by 45.4% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,595 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 810 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV lifted its position in Shenandoah Telecommunications by 26.3% during the 1st quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 4,733 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $112,000 after buying an additional 985 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in Shenandoah Telecommunications by 28.7% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,027 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $119,000 after buying an additional 1,120 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 54.95% of the company’s stock.

Shenandoah Telecommunications Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of broadband communication services and cell tower colocation space in the Mid-Atlantic portion of the United States. Its Broadband segment offers broadband, video, and voice services to residential and commercial customers in Virginia, West Virginia, Maryland, Pennsylvania, and Kentucky, via hybrid fiber coaxial cable under the Shentel brand, fiber optic services under the Glo Fiber brand, and fixed wireless network services under the Beam brand name.

