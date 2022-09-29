Sharps Compliance (NASDAQ:SMED) Earns Sell Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Sharps Compliance (NASDAQ:SMED – Get Rating) in a report released on Monday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the industrial products company’s stock.
Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on SMED. Stifel Nicolaus cut Sharps Compliance from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Barrington Research cut Sharps Compliance from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, Lake Street Capital cut Sharps Compliance from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $6.50.
Sharps Compliance Stock Performance
SMED stock opened at $8.75 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $170.01 million, a PE ratio of 28.23 and a beta of 1.28. Sharps Compliance has a 12-month low of $2.83 and a 12-month high of $9.66. The company has a current ratio of 3.50, a quick ratio of 3.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.05.
About Sharps Compliance
Sharps Compliance Corp. provides medical, pharmaceutical, and hazardous waste management services in the United States. It offers Sharps Recovery System for the containment, transportation, treatment, and tracking of medical waste generated outside the hospital and health care facility settings; TakeAway Recovery System to treat used needles, syringes, and other used healthcare products; Route-Based Pickup Service, a medical and hazardous waste pick-up services; and MedSafe, a solution for the safe collection, transportation, and disposal of unwanted and expired ultimate-user medications.
