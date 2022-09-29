Sharps Compliance (NASDAQ:SMED) Earns Sell Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Sharps Compliance (NASDAQ:SMED – Get Rating) in a report released on Monday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on SMED. Stifel Nicolaus cut Sharps Compliance from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Barrington Research cut Sharps Compliance from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, Lake Street Capital cut Sharps Compliance from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $6.50.

Get Sharps Compliance alerts:

Sharps Compliance Stock Performance

SMED stock opened at $8.75 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $170.01 million, a PE ratio of 28.23 and a beta of 1.28. Sharps Compliance has a 12-month low of $2.83 and a 12-month high of $9.66. The company has a current ratio of 3.50, a quick ratio of 3.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.05.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Sharps Compliance

About Sharps Compliance

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Millrace Asset Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Sharps Compliance by 20.1% during the 1st quarter. Millrace Asset Group Inc. now owns 281,806 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,663,000 after buying an additional 47,222 shares during the period. Connors Investor Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Sharps Compliance in the 4th quarter worth $193,000. Walthausen & Co. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sharps Compliance in the 1st quarter worth $2,043,000. Strs Ohio increased its stake in shares of Sharps Compliance by 67.8% in the 1st quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 118,500 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $699,000 after purchasing an additional 47,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Sharps Compliance by 13.7% in the 1st quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 25,207 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $149,000 after purchasing an additional 3,034 shares in the last quarter. 56.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

(Get Rating)

Sharps Compliance Corp. provides medical, pharmaceutical, and hazardous waste management services in the United States. It offers Sharps Recovery System for the containment, transportation, treatment, and tracking of medical waste generated outside the hospital and health care facility settings; TakeAway Recovery System to treat used needles, syringes, and other used healthcare products; Route-Based Pickup Service, a medical and hazardous waste pick-up services; and MedSafe, a solution for the safe collection, transportation, and disposal of unwanted and expired ultimate-user medications.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Sharps Compliance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sharps Compliance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.