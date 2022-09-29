Shard (SHARD) Price Down 7.6% Over Last 7 Days

Shard (SHARD) traded up 7.7% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on September 29th. During the last week, Shard has traded 7.6% lower against the dollar. Shard has a market capitalization of $528,044.88 and $23.00 worth of Shard was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Shard coin can now be bought for $0.0309 or 0.00000159 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About Shard

Shard (CRYPTO:SHARD) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Scrypt

hashing algorithm. Shard’s total supply is 77,160,177 coins and its circulating supply is 17,100,000 coins. Shard’s official Twitter account is @shardcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Shard is shardcoin.io.

According to CryptoCompare, “Shard is a blockchain-based payment platform. It allows users to perform cryptocurrencies transactions between them using the platform native token, the SHARD. At the main website, users will find a digital wallet service as well, with support for Windows, Mac, and Linux devices, where it is possible to store, monitor and manage their digital assets, including SHARD. ShardCoin (SHARD) is a PoS (Proof of Stake) cryptocurrency based on the Scrypt algorithm. It will be the medium through which users can exchange value when using the platform. “

Shard Coin Trading

