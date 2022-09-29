ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) Stock Holdings Boosted by Harbour Capital Advisors LLC

Harbour Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Get Rating) by 3.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,626 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 154 shares during the period. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in ServiceNow were worth $2,200,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of ServiceNow by 1.9% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,295,607 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $9,074,862,000 after buying an additional 306,106 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in ServiceNow by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,190,700 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $10,509,544,000 after acquiring an additional 65,623 shares in the last quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC boosted its position in ServiceNow by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 3,219,600 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,792,963,000 after acquiring an additional 67,385 shares during the period. Capital International Investors grew its stake in shares of ServiceNow by 18.1% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 3,207,748 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,786,783,000 after purchasing an additional 491,835 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sands Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of ServiceNow by 3.3% during the first quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 2,735,070 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,523,133,000 after purchasing an additional 87,874 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.49% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at ServiceNow

In other ServiceNow news, Director Frederic B. Luddy sold 6,600 shares of ServiceNow stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $497.01, for a total value of $3,280,266.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 33,600 shares in the company, valued at $16,699,536. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other ServiceNow news, Director Frederic B. Luddy sold 6,600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $497.01, for a total transaction of $3,280,266.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 33,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,699,536. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Nicholas Tzitzon sold 2,822 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $438.75, for a total value of $1,238,152.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 32,922 shares of company stock valued at $15,146,557. 0.28% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

ServiceNow Trading Up 2.6 %

ServiceNow stock opened at $388.85 on Thursday. ServiceNow, Inc. has a 12 month low of $367.71 and a 12 month high of $707.60. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The stock has a market cap of $78.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 427.31, a P/E/G ratio of 7.71 and a beta of 0.94. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $450.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is $475.09.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The information technology services provider reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.08. ServiceNow had a return on equity of 7.22% and a net margin of 2.79%. The firm had revenue of $1.75 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.76 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.38 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 24.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 1.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

NOW has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Cowen reduced their price objective on shares of ServiceNow from $590.00 to $580.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price objective on shares of ServiceNow from $615.00 to $510.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on ServiceNow from $594.00 to $575.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Moffett Nathanson began coverage on ServiceNow in a research report on Thursday, September 22nd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $553.00 target price for the company. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price target on ServiceNow from $540.00 to $515.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, ServiceNow has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $593.29.

ServiceNow Profile

ServiceNow, Inc provides enterprise cloud computing solutions that defines, structures, consolidates, manages, and automates services for enterprises worldwide. It operates the Now platform for workflow automation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, robotic process automation, performance analytics, electronic service catalogs and portals, configuration management systems, data benchmarking, encryption, and collaboration and development tools.

