Sequans Communications (NYSE:SQNS) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Sequans Communications (NYSE:SQNS – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Sunday. The firm issued a hold rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

SQNS has been the subject of several other reports. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on Sequans Communications from $5.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 31st. B. Riley lifted their price objective on Sequans Communications from $6.00 to $8.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 31st.

Shares of SQNS opened at $3.56 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $170.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.48 and a beta of 0.80. Sequans Communications has a fifty-two week low of $2.28 and a fifty-two week high of $6.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.77, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The business’s 50-day moving average is $3.56 and its 200-day moving average is $3.07.

Sequans Communications ( NYSE:SQNS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The semiconductor company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.06. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.17) EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Sequans Communications will post -0.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SQNS. North Run Capital LP increased its position in Sequans Communications by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. North Run Capital LP now owns 1,531,500 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $7,259,000 after purchasing an additional 26,500 shares during the period. Lynrock Lake LP boosted its holdings in Sequans Communications by 9.0% during the fourth quarter. Lynrock Lake LP now owns 4,483,889 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $21,254,000 after buying an additional 370,062 shares during the last quarter. Shay Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Sequans Communications by 55.0% during the fourth quarter. Shay Capital LLC now owns 75,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $356,000 after buying an additional 26,625 shares during the last quarter. Eidelman Virant Capital bought a new position in Sequans Communications during the first quarter worth about $45,000. Finally, Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC bought a new position in Sequans Communications during the first quarter worth about $76,000. 54.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sequans Communications SA designs, develops, and supplies cellular semiconductor solutions for massive and broadband Internet of Things (IoT) markets in Taiwan, South Korea, China, rest of Asia, the United States, and internationally. It offers a set of 5G/4G chips and modules for non-smartphone devices.

