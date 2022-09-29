Sensient Technologies (NYSE:SXT) Sets New 52-Week Low at $69.19

Sensient Technologies Co. (NYSE:SXT – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $69.19 and last traded at $69.47, with a volume of 1727 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $71.29.

Sensient Technologies Trading Down 1.9 %

The company has a 50 day moving average of $81.15 and a 200 day moving average of $81.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 3.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.52 and a beta of 0.88.

Sensient Technologies (NYSE:SXT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 22nd. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $371.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $358.70 million. Sensient Technologies had a return on equity of 14.96% and a net margin of 9.69%. The business’s revenue was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.79 earnings per share.

Sensient Technologies Dividend Announcement

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Sensient Technologies

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 1st were given a $0.41 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 29th. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.35%. Sensient Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.46%.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. LS Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Sensient Technologies during the second quarter worth $25,000. Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new position in Sensient Technologies during the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Covestor Ltd increased its holdings in Sensient Technologies by 88.1% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 489 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 229 shares during the period. CWM LLC boosted its stake in shares of Sensient Technologies by 16.4% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 936 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $75,000 after buying an additional 132 shares during the period. Finally, Ellevest Inc. lifted its stake in Sensient Technologies by 22.6% in the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,027 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $86,000 after acquiring an additional 189 shares during the last quarter. 88.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sensient Technologies Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Sensient Technologies Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets colors, flavors, and other specialty ingredients in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Flavors & Extracts Group, Color Group, and Asia Pacific Group.

See Also

