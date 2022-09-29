Sekisui House, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SKHSY) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Sekisui House, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SKHSY – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 54,400 shares, a growth of 133.5% from the August 31st total of 23,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 161,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Daiwa Capital Markets downgraded shares of Sekisui House from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 22nd.

Get Sekisui House alerts:

Sekisui House Price Performance

Shares of SKHSY stock traded up $0.11 on Wednesday, hitting $16.53. 69,689 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 75,277. The firm has a market cap of $11.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.09 and a beta of 0.63. Sekisui House has a 52 week low of $16.00 and a 52 week high of $22.35. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 2.33 and a quick ratio of 2.32.

Sekisui House Company Profile

Sekisui House, Ltd. designs, constructs, and contracts built-to-order detached houses in Japan and internationally. The company operates through Custom Detached Houses, Rental Housing, Architectural/Civil Engineering, Remodeling, Real Estate Management Fees, Houses For Sale, Condominiums, Urban Redevelopment, and Overseas segments.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Sekisui House Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sekisui House and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.