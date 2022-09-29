Security Financial Services INC. Sells 97,601 Shares of iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF (NASDAQ:COMT)

Security Financial Services INC. trimmed its holdings in shares of iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF (NASDAQ:COMT – Get Rating) by 43.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 128,955 shares of the company’s stock after selling 97,601 shares during the period. iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF comprises approximately 1.7% of Security Financial Services INC.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Security Financial Services INC. owned 0.19% of iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF worth $5,279,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in COMT. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF by 16.0% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 22,406,614 shares of the company’s stock valued at $897,385,000 after acquiring an additional 3,095,428 shares during the period. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF by 4,396.9% in the 1st quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 11,685,148 shares of the company’s stock valued at $292,000 after acquiring an additional 11,425,299 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF by 52.9% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,180,733 shares of the company’s stock valued at $207,488,000 after acquiring an additional 1,792,520 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF by 27.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,935,005 shares of the company’s stock valued at $157,597,000 after acquiring an additional 842,486 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF by 23.3% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,648,151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,492,000 after acquiring an additional 501,137 shares during the period.

Get iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF alerts:

iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF Trading Down 0.7 %

iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF stock traded down $0.25 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $36.11. The stock had a trading volume of 3,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 913,271. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $38.30 and its 200 day moving average price is $40.50. iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF has a 12 month low of $28.85 and a 12 month high of $46.28.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.