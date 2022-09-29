Security Financial Services INC. Sells 387 Shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM)

Security Financial Services INC. decreased its holdings in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Get Rating) by 11.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,081 shares of the company’s stock after selling 387 shares during the period. Security Financial Services INC.’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $313,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,682,009 shares of the company’s stock valued at $412,790,000 after acquiring an additional 126,645 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 14.9% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 3,537,224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $397,056,000 after acquiring an additional 459,736 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 7.1% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,441,490 shares of the company’s stock valued at $386,307,000 after acquiring an additional 229,177 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 8.6% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,251,748 shares of the company’s stock valued at $252,758,000 after acquiring an additional 178,226 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Truist Financial Corp increased its position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 66.8% during the first quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 2,112,728 shares of the company’s stock valued at $237,155,000 after acquiring an additional 845,924 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Price Performance

Shares of VYM traded down $1.98 on Thursday, hitting $95.80. 79,602 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,171,427. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $104.84 and a 200 day simple moving average of $106.90. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a one year low of $95.36 and a one year high of $115.66.

