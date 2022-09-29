Security Financial Services INC. Raises Position in iShares U.S. Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW)

Security Financial Services INC. raised its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW – Get Rating) by 161.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 31,787 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,627 shares during the period. Security Financial Services INC.’s holdings in iShares U.S. Technology ETF were worth $2,541,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Seaview Investment Managers LLC raised its position in iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 5.4% during the second quarter. Seaview Investment Managers LLC now owns 31,427 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,512,000 after purchasing an additional 1,620 shares during the period. MAI Capital Management raised its position in iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 3.8% during the second quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 12,442 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $995,000 after purchasing an additional 454 shares during the period. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 2.2% in the second quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 48,630 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,888,000 after buying an additional 1,037 shares during the period. Montz Harcus Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $1,035,000. Finally, Collective Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $247,000.

iShares U.S. Technology ETF Trading Down 3.7 %

Shares of NYSEARCA IYW traded down $2.85 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $73.93. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 23,545 shares, compared to its average volume of 579,142. The business’s 50 day moving average is $85.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $88.19. iShares U.S. Technology ETF has a 12-month low of $74.87 and a 12-month high of $118.00.

About iShares U.S. Technology ETF

iShares U.S. Technology ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Technology Sector Index Fund (the Fund) is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Technology Index (the Index).

