Security Financial Services INC. Raises Holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW)

Security Financial Services INC. boosted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW – Get Rating) by 27.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 28,917 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,194 shares during the quarter. Security Financial Services INC.’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $1,745,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of IVW. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company purchased a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $685,157,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 64.6% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 19,400,196 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,481,793,000 after acquiring an additional 7,610,709 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 8.4% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 50,148,262 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,830,325,000 after acquiring an additional 3,865,185 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 93.8% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,970,662 shares of the company’s stock valued at $574,013,000 after acquiring an additional 3,373,834 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clark Capital Management Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $227,759,000.

Shares of IVW traded down $2.07 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $58.31. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 295,440 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,279,830. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $57.62 and a 12-month high of $85.09. The company’s 50 day moving average is $65.90 and its 200 day moving average is $66.59.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

