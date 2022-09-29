Security Financial Services INC. Makes New $4.93 Million Investment in iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV)

Security Financial Services INC. bought a new position in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 49,116 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $4,933,000. iShares Core High Dividend ETF comprises about 1.6% of Security Financial Services INC.’s holdings, making the stock its 17th biggest position.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Tyler Stone Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF during the first quarter worth $35,000. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF during the first quarter worth $35,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF during the first quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Westside Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 210.1% during the first quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 369 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period.

Get iShares Core High Dividend ETF alerts:

iShares Core High Dividend ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:HDV traded down $1.73 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $92.46. 29,765 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,301,160. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $101.64 and its 200-day moving average price is $103.74. iShares Core High Dividend ETF has a twelve month low of $91.96 and a twelve month high of $110.91.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HDV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core High Dividend ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core High Dividend ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.