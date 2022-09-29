Security Financial Services INC. Increases Position in iShares S&P 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:OEF)

Security Financial Services INC. grew its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:OEF – Get Rating) by 74.0% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 24,718 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,512 shares during the period. iShares S&P 100 ETF makes up 1.4% of Security Financial Services INC.’s holdings, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. Security Financial Services INC.’s holdings in iShares S&P 100 ETF were worth $4,263,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new position in iShares S&P 100 ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $56,000. Certified Advisory Corp increased its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF by 14.7% during the 4th quarter. Certified Advisory Corp now owns 1,298 shares of the company’s stock worth $284,000 after buying an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. lifted its position in iShares S&P 100 ETF by 41.3% during the fourth quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 4,475 shares of the company’s stock valued at $981,000 after buying an additional 1,307 shares in the last quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in iShares S&P 100 ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,093,000. Finally, Keebeck Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in iShares S&P 100 ETF by 12.5% during the 4th quarter. Keebeck Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,339 shares of the company’s stock valued at $513,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares in the last quarter.

OEF stock traded down $4.76 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $164.24. 13,763 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 371,457. iShares S&P 100 ETF has a twelve month low of $165.00 and a twelve month high of $222.35. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $183.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of $186.54.

iShares S&P 100 ETF, formerly iShares S&P 100 Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 100 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and consists of blue chip stocks from diverse industries in the S&P 500 Index.

