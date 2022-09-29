Security Financial Services INC. Has $10.30 Million Stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV)

Security Financial Services INC. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV – Get Rating) by 8.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 237,240 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 19,434 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF makes up 3.3% of Security Financial Services INC.’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Security Financial Services INC.’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF were worth $10,296,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in EFV. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 4,249.2% in the first quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 19,689,355 shares of the company’s stock worth $392,000 after purchasing an additional 19,236,645 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 19.5% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 6,829,091 shares of the company’s stock worth $343,235,000 after purchasing an additional 1,112,901 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 1,653.4% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 780,653 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,236,000 after purchasing an additional 736,130 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF in the first quarter worth $35,558,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC raised its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 2,442.5% in the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 726,063 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,492,000 after purchasing an additional 697,506 shares in the last quarter.

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF Price Performance

EFV traded up $0.77 during trading on Thursday, reaching $39.22. The stock had a trading volume of 6,267,834 shares. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $42.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $45.69. iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF has a one year low of $49.15 and a one year high of $59.57.

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Value Index. The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

