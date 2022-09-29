Security Financial Services INC. Decreases Stock Position in Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAX)

Security Financial Services INC. cut its stake in shares of Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAX – Get Rating) by 2.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 52,987 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,575 shares during the period. Security Financial Services INC.’s holdings in Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF were worth $1,136,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in DFAX. Eaton Vance Management bought a new stake in shares of Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $87,000. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $495,000. MML Investors Services LLC grew its stake in Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 16.4% during the 4th quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 777,495 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,300,000 after acquiring an additional 109,677 shares in the last quarter. Silver Oak Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $6,989,000. Finally, Mather Group LLC. lifted its holdings in Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 8.9% during the 4th quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 421,917 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,016,000 after buying an additional 34,322 shares in the last quarter.

Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF Price Performance

Shares of DFAX traded down $0.44 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $18.83. The stock had a trading volume of 60,205 shares, compared to its average volume of 881,412. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.37 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $22.56. Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF has a 1-year low of $18.80 and a 1-year high of $27.08.

