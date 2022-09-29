Security Financial Services INC. Cuts Stock Position in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:FALN)

Security Financial Services INC. cut its holdings in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:FALN – Get Rating) by 9.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 131,102 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,274 shares during the quarter. iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF accounts for approximately 1.0% of Security Financial Services INC.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest position. Security Financial Services INC.’s holdings in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF were worth $3,228,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of FALN. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new position in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF during the first quarter worth $37,000. San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF during the first quarter worth $45,000. Concord Wealth Partners boosted its stake in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF by 49.9% during the first quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 1,866 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 621 shares during the period. Professional Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF by 312.8% during the first quarter. Professional Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,994 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 1,511 shares during the period. Finally, IAG Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth $67,000.

Get iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF alerts:

iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF Stock Down 0.9 %

NASDAQ FALN traded down $0.23 on Thursday, hitting $24.04. 26,569 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,546,365. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $25.28 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $25.81. iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $23.85 and a 52-week high of $30.38.

iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.103 per share. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 1st.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FALN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:FALN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.