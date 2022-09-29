Security Financial Services INC. Buys 22,666 Shares of SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SPIP)

Security Financial Services INC. increased its stake in SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SPIP – Get Rating) by 38.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 81,159 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 22,666 shares during the quarter. Security Financial Services INC. owned approximately 0.08% of SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF worth $2,233,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of SPIP. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $384,000. Blair William & Co. IL grew its stake in SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF by 81.1% in the 4th quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 7,258 shares of the company’s stock valued at $229,000 after buying an additional 3,250 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF by 11.6% in the 4th quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 112,189 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,540,000 after buying an additional 11,662 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its stake in SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF by 19.8% in the 4th quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 155,053 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,884,000 after buying an additional 25,579 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC grew its stake in SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF by 13.4% in the 4th quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 381,723 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,024,000 after buying an additional 45,198 shares in the last quarter.

SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF Stock Down 1.3 %

SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF stock traded down $0.33 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $25.54. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 79,912 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,906,485. SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF has a 12-month low of $25.41 and a 12-month high of $32.04. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $27.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $28.35.

