Security Financial Services INC. Boosts Holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO)

Security Financial Services INC. grew its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Get Rating) by 51.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,552 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 863 shares during the period. Security Financial Services INC.’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $503,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in VO. Wealthfront Advisers LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 10.2% during the 2nd quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 1,754 shares of the company’s stock worth $345,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares during the period. Grant GrossMendelsohn LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 8.8% during the 2nd quarter. Grant GrossMendelsohn LLC now owns 4,559 shares of the company’s stock worth $906,000 after buying an additional 368 shares in the last quarter. Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 9,828 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,936,000 after buying an additional 212 shares in the last quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont lifted its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 3,820 shares of the company’s stock worth $753,000 after buying an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BCK Partners Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. BCK Partners Inc. now owns 112,539 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,167,000 after buying an additional 1,869 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Price Performance

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF stock traded down $5.06 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $188.43. 36,383 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 940,980. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $187.57 and a twelve month high of $261.53. The company has a fifty day moving average of $211.99 and a 200-day moving average of $215.08.

About Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

