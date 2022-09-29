SecureWorks (NASDAQ:SCWX) Updates FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

SecureWorks (NASDAQ:SCWX – Get Rating) updated its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of -$0.70–$0.64 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of -$0.67. The company issued revenue guidance of $458.00 million-$465.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $480.32 million. SecureWorks also updated its Q3 2023 guidance to -$0.22–$0.20 EPS.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on SCWX. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on SecureWorks from $13.00 to $12.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 6th. Barclays cut their target price on SecureWorks from $13.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Friday, September 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, SecureWorks currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $14.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:SCWX opened at $8.15 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $9.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $692.51 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.06 and a beta of 0.86. SecureWorks has a fifty-two week low of $7.88 and a fifty-two week high of $23.76.

SecureWorks ( NASDAQ:SCWX Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, September 1st. The technology company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $116.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $116.10 million. SecureWorks had a negative return on equity of 6.81% and a negative net margin of 13.62%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.06) earnings per share. Research analysts expect that SecureWorks will post -1.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other SecureWorks news, major shareholder Neil Gagnon bought 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 1st. The shares were bought at an average price of $11.00 per share, for a total transaction of $165,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 384,620 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,230,820. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 85.30% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in SecureWorks by 22.9% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 154,422 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,045,000 after buying an additional 28,737 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in SecureWorks by 44.8% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 113,319 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,501,000 after buying an additional 35,048 shares during the period. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL lifted its stake in SecureWorks by 30.0% in the first quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 21,650 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $287,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares during the period. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. acquired a new position in SecureWorks in the first quarter valued at about $265,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in SecureWorks by 282.8% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 122,640 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,625,000 after buying an additional 90,600 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.73% of the company’s stock.

SecureWorks Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides technology-driven information security solutions for protecting its customers in the United States and internationally. The company's solutions include software-as-a-service solutions, managed security services, and professional services, including incident response and security risk consulting services.

