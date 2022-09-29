SecureWorks (NASDAQ:SCWX) Hits New 1-Year Low at $7.84

SecureWorks Corp. (NASDAQ:SCWX – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $7.84 and last traded at $7.84, with a volume of 813 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $8.15.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Barclays cut their target price on shares of SecureWorks from $13.00 to $11.00 in a report on Friday, September 2nd. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of SecureWorks from $13.00 to $12.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.00.

SecureWorks Trading Down 2.2 %

The company has a market capitalization of $677.21 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.72 and a beta of 0.86. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.90.

Insiders Place Their Bets

SecureWorks ( NASDAQ:SCWX Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, September 1st. The technology company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $116.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $116.10 million. SecureWorks had a negative net margin of 13.62% and a negative return on equity of 6.81%. The business’s revenue was down 13.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.06) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that SecureWorks Corp. will post -1.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder Neil Gagnon bought 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 1st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $11.00 per share, for a total transaction of $165,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 384,620 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,230,820. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 85.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On SecureWorks

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SecureWorks in the 1st quarter worth about $127,000. Davy Global Fund Management Ltd boosted its position in shares of SecureWorks by 25.1% in the 1st quarter. Davy Global Fund Management Ltd now owns 275,457 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,650,000 after buying an additional 55,244 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in SecureWorks in the 1st quarter valued at about $228,000. William Blair Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in SecureWorks in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,470,000. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in SecureWorks by 16.8% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 224,799 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,978,000 after purchasing an additional 32,343 shares in the last quarter. 10.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About SecureWorks



SecureWorks Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides technology-driven information security solutions for protecting its customers in the United States and internationally. The company's solutions include software-as-a-service solutions, managed security services, and professional services, including incident response and security risk consulting services.



