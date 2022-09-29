SecureWorks (NASDAQ:SCWX) Hits New 1-Year Low at $7.84

SecureWorks Corp. (NASDAQ:SCWX – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $7.84 and last traded at $7.84, with a volume of 813 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $8.15.
Analyst Ratings Changes
A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Barclays cut their target price on shares of SecureWorks from $13.00 to $11.00 in a report on Friday, September 2nd. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of SecureWorks from $13.00 to $12.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.00.
SecureWorks Trading Down 2.2 %
The company has a market capitalization of $677.21 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.72 and a beta of 0.86. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.90.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In related news, major shareholder Neil Gagnon bought 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 1st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $11.00 per share, for a total transaction of $165,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 384,620 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,230,820. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 85.30% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On SecureWorks
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SecureWorks in the 1st quarter worth about $127,000. Davy Global Fund Management Ltd boosted its position in shares of SecureWorks by 25.1% in the 1st quarter. Davy Global Fund Management Ltd now owns 275,457 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,650,000 after buying an additional 55,244 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in SecureWorks in the 1st quarter valued at about $228,000. William Blair Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in SecureWorks in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,470,000. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in SecureWorks by 16.8% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 224,799 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,978,000 after purchasing an additional 32,343 shares in the last quarter. 10.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About SecureWorks
SecureWorks Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides technology-driven information security solutions for protecting its customers in the United States and internationally. The company's solutions include software-as-a-service solutions, managed security services, and professional services, including incident response and security risk consulting services.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on SecureWorks (SCWX)
- What Cintas Can Teach Investors About This Bear Market?
- This Small-Cap Healthcare Name Is Outperforming Its Index
- 2 Casino Stocks Worth Taking a Look At
- Blackberry Stock Declines As Results Come In Lukewarm Once Again
- A Trio of Q3 Winners With Room to Run
Receive News & Ratings for SecureWorks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SecureWorks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.