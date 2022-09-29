Secure Asset Management LLC Takes Position in Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG)

Secure Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 5,865 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $371,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bromfield Sneider Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in Public Service Enterprise Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Tcwp LLC acquired a new stake in Public Service Enterprise Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Capital Analysts LLC purchased a new position in Public Service Enterprise Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. TFO TDC LLC purchased a new position in Public Service Enterprise Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, ACG Wealth purchased a new position in Public Service Enterprise Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.01% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Ralph Izzo sold 9,883 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.58, for a total transaction of $648,127.14. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 441,613 shares in the company, valued at $28,960,980.54. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, COO Ralph A. Larossa sold 1,054 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.76, for a total transaction of $69,311.04. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 61,259 shares in the company, valued at $4,028,391.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Ralph Izzo sold 9,883 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.58, for a total value of $648,127.14. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 441,613 shares in the company, valued at $28,960,980.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 22,274 shares of company stock worth $1,446,725 in the last ninety days. 0.55% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Mizuho decreased their price target on Public Service Enterprise Group from $73.00 to $68.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Public Service Enterprise Group from $65.00 to $64.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. StockNews.com upgraded Public Service Enterprise Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 22nd. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Public Service Enterprise Group from $75.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. Finally, Barclays reduced their target price on Public Service Enterprise Group from $75.00 to $66.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Public Service Enterprise Group has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $69.90.

Shares of NYSE:PEG traded down $2.62 during trading on Thursday, reaching $57.26. The company had a trading volume of 87,025 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,719,152. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $65.41 and its 200 day moving average is $66.46. Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated has a twelve month low of $58.19 and a twelve month high of $75.61. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23.

Public Service Enterprise Group (NYSE:PEG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $2.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.78 billion. Public Service Enterprise Group had a positive return on equity of 13.25% and a negative net margin of 10.59%. The company’s revenue was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.70 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated will post 3.48 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 9th will be issued a $0.54 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 8th. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.77%. Public Service Enterprise Group’s payout ratio is currently -110.20%.

Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company primarily in the Northeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. It operates through two segments, PSE&G and PSEG Power. The PSE&G segment transmits electricity; distributes electricity and gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers, as well as invests in solar generation projects, and energy efficiency and related programs; and offers appliance services and repairs.

