Secure Asset Management LLC Takes $420,000 Position in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP)

Secure Asset Management LLC bought a new position in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 4,376 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $420,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. American Research & Management Co. grew its position in American Electric Power by 100.0% in the first quarter. American Research & Management Co. now owns 250 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. grew its position in American Electric Power by 1,288.9% during the 1st quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 250 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 232 shares during the last quarter. TFO TDC LLC purchased a new position in American Electric Power in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in American Electric Power in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, US Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in American Electric Power in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. 74.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have commented on AEP. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on American Electric Power from $103.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on American Electric Power from $118.00 to $116.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 22nd. Citigroup lifted their price objective on American Electric Power from $94.00 to $99.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on American Electric Power to $107.00 in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, American Electric Power has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $105.43.

American Electric Power Stock Down 4.1 %

Shares of AEP stock traded down $3.79 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $89.77. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 62,192 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,604,976. American Electric Power Company, Inc. has a 52-week low of $80.22 and a 52-week high of $105.60. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $100.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $98.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.75. The stock has a market cap of $46.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.38, a PEG ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 0.34.

American Electric Power (NASDAQ:AEP – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The company reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by $0.02. American Electric Power had a return on equity of 10.46% and a net margin of 14.39%. The business had revenue of $4.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.98 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.18 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 21.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that American Electric Power Company, Inc. will post 4.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

American Electric Power Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 9th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 10th were issued a dividend of $0.78 per share. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.48%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 9th. American Electric Power’s dividend payout ratio is currently 61.30%.

About American Electric Power

American Electric Power Company, Inc, an electric public utility holding company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers in the United States. It operates through Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission and Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco, and Generation & Marketing segments.

Featured Articles

